Covestor Ltd Cuts Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Timken were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 39.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at about $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 33.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $83.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.97. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Timken in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

