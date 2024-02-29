Covestor Ltd Grows Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 225.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,559,000 after buying an additional 128,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,694,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,221,000 after buying an additional 59,006 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,609,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,811,000 after buying an additional 167,505 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,071,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Brink’s by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,871 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO stock opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average is $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $59.46 and a one year high of $90.13.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

