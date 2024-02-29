Covestor Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 136.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACIW. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $942,980.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,588,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $493,887.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 52,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $942,980.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 430,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,588,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $31.88.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

