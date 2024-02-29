Covestor Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $65.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNTH. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair cut Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LNTH

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.