Covestor Ltd Has $26,000 Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $111,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,599.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,328.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $111,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,599.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 34,772 shares of company stock valued at $738,503 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TCBI opened at $57.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $67.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.46.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

