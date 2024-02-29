Covestor Ltd Has $27,000 Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 217.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EB. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eventbrite from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Eventbrite Price Performance

EB stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Eventbrite Profile

(Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.