Covestor Ltd Has $27,000 Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 11.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 687,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after buying an additional 70,620 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 238.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 54,288 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,907,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Trading Up 1.5 %

PSTG opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 221.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $45.34.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.