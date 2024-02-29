Covestor Ltd Has $30,000 Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Covestor Ltd lowered its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,046,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after purchasing an additional 50,956 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000.

CUZ stock opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.80. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.53). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.73%.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

