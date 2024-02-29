Covestor Ltd Has $31,000 Stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 101.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 0.8% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

