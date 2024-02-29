Covestor Ltd Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Transcat were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 59.2% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the third quarter worth about $2,962,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 31.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TRNS opened at $103.65 on Thursday. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.89 and a 1-year high of $115.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.34. The company has a market capitalization of $915.23 million, a P/E ratio of 79.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transcat

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $65.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,478 shares in the company, valued at $12,073,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $79,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,614. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,073,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRNS. TheStreet raised shares of Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

View Our Latest Report on Transcat

Transcat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.