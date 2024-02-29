Covestor Ltd Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Covestor Ltd lessened its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,390,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,962,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,033,000 after buying an additional 20,093 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 486,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,804,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE UNF opened at $167.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.66 and a 200-day moving average of $170.65. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $150.50 and a 1-year high of $201.20.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $593.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.64 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on UNF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $399,966.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,039.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

