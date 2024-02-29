Covestor Ltd Has $32,000 Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Vontier were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vontier by 5.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,265,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 65,877 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 240,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,760 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,059,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 84,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 25,731 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VNT opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.15%.

VNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

