Covestor Ltd Has $36,000 Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,879,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 871,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,469,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 1,784.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TriNet Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $128.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.66. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $132.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $330,336.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,249,701.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $330,336.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,249,701.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $648,132.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,218 shares of company stock valued at $5,140,303 over the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TNET has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

