Covestor Ltd Has $36,000 Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 1,311.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VECO. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 470.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeco Instruments

In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,039,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VECO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

VECO stock opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

