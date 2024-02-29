Covestor Ltd Has $40,000 Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Covestor Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNM. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 1,608.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 541,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 510,216 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the second quarter worth $324,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 7.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,925,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,389,000 after purchasing an additional 206,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 51.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,097 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at $1,090,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

CNM opened at $47.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.61.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,907,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $938,762,258.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,907,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $938,762,258.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $666,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,618,271 shares of company stock worth $2,555,066,918. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

