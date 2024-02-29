Covestor Ltd Has $40,000 Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 94.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 925.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 126.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Stock Down 1.2 %

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

TEGNA stock opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEGNA

TEGNA Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.