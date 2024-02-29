Covestor Ltd Increases Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 95.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 65.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,278,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,745,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 32.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,667,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,231,000 after purchasing an additional 646,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $14,416,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $41.04.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.72 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.