Covestor Ltd Increases Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,032,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after buying an additional 168,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,789,000 after purchasing an additional 291,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,511 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,187,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,650,000 after purchasing an additional 667,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,763,000 after buying an additional 123,142 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on OI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

O-I Glass stock opened at $16.52 on Thursday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 24.90%. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

