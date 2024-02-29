Covestor Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Arch Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Resources by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $33,758.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,545.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $33,758.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,545.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,138 shares of company stock worth $3,347,018 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:ARCH opened at $162.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.53. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $187.45.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $23.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

