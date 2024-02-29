Covestor Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Euronav were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $91,843,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Euronav by 50.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,524,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 848,897 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Euronav by 1,609.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Euronav by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,919,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after purchasing an additional 387,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Euronav by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,261,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,488,000 after purchasing an additional 115,179 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on EURN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.72.

Euronav stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.94. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $19.18.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.87 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 69.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

