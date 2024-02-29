Covestor Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 88.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAM. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Boston Beer by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 262.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

SAM stock opened at $311.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $296.27 and a 1 year high of $395.52.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $393.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.57 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.83, for a total value of $35,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $942,075.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 306 shares of company stock worth $107,146. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.58.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

