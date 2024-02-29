Covestor Ltd Invests $33,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,880,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,171,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

TIP opened at $106.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

