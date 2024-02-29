Covestor Ltd Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Covestor Ltd decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 61.7% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $104.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $158.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NKE

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

