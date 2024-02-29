Covestor Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Covestor Ltd decreased its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVTC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

NYSE EVTC opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $42.21.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

EVERTEC Profile

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.