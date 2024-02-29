Covestor Ltd Makes New $35,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $111.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.79. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $84.35 and a twelve month high of $112.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

