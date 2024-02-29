Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TKO. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,602,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,378,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,324,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $11,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $82.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.93 and a beta of 1.07. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $106.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TKO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

