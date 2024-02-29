Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TKO. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,602,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,378,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,324,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $11,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.
TKO Group Stock Performance
Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $82.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.93 and a beta of 1.07. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $106.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TKO Group
About TKO Group
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TKO Group
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.