Covestor Ltd Purchases Shares of 292 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 60.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 112.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $91.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.04 and a 200-day moving average of $103.20. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.27. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $136.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on BNTX

BioNTech Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.