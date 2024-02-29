Covestor Ltd Raises Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 564.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,498 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,606 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $54,164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after acquiring an additional 652,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,131,000 after acquiring an additional 590,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $64.05 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.91.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The firm had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $52,928.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,740.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,898 shares of company stock worth $4,493,552 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

