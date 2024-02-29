Covestor Ltd Raises Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 105.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Visteon were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 1,842.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 26,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Visteon by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 3,499.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 46,716 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth $2,386,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VC opened at $112.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.46. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $108.65 and a 52 week high of $171.66.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $10.92. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 57.45%. Visteon’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.45.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

