Covestor Ltd Raises Stock Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 17,238.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Yext were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Yext by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 132,449 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 629,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 447,683 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Yext by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 35,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Yext by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 209,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 108,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Yext Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $738.84 million, a PE ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 1.30. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43.

Yext Profile

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $101.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

