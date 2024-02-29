Covestor Ltd Reduces Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Covestor Ltd cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 67.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBH stock opened at $124.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.07. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

