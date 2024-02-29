Covestor Ltd Sells 1,368 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Covestor Ltd lowered its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 7.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MWA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MWA opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $560,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,892.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $560,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,892.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $42,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at $48,408.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,805 shares of company stock worth $1,114,644 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Recommended Stories

