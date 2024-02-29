Covestor Ltd Sells 146 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Covestor Ltd lowered its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 623.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after acquiring an additional 428,479 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,062,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,253,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter worth $16,069,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the second quarter worth $23,042,000. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Price Performance

AppFolio stock opened at $240.96 on Thursday. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $113.58 and a one year high of $242.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8,034.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.09 and its 200 day moving average is $192.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $171.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

