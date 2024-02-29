Covestor Ltd Sells 237 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Covestor Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,903,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,945,000 after acquiring an additional 166,294 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 595.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,843,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.48.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -26.12%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Further Reading

