Covestor Ltd Sells 252 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Altria Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,609,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,432,000 after purchasing an additional 42,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,328,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,873,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $40.99 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

