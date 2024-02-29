Covestor Ltd Trims Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Covestor Ltd lessened its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 281,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,388,000 after acquiring an additional 67,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Up 0.5 %

MSA stock opened at $182.93 on Thursday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.57 and a fifty-two week high of $185.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.16 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.18. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,912.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

