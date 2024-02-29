Covestor Ltd Trims Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BAH. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.6 %

BAH stock opened at $147.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $149.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

