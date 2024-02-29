Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -105.57 and a beta of 2.06. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $53.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $39,544.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 237,451 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $39,544.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 237,451 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $113,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 148,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,538,946 shares of company stock worth $50,846,672 over the last quarter. 23.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

