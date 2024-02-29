Dana (NYSE:DAN) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.43.

Get Dana alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAN

Dana Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. Dana has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Dana had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dana will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 316,466 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 327,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 83,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.