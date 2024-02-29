Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 129,138 Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Free Report) by 1,024.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,138 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.36% of Bionano Genomics worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 61,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Bionano Genomics Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ BNGO opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Report on Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.