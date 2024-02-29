Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 4,622 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,550,000. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 131,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 343,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,520,000 after buying an additional 235,600 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $649.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $414.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.42 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

