Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 14,350 Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MEG opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $45.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

