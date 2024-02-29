Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 14,633 Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,633 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter worth about $262,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Primoris Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,722,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,384,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,592,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRIM. StockNews.com upgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Primoris Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.98. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $41.11.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $120,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

