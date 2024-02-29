Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 27,132 EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,849,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 443.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 122,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 99,854 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,005,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 699,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after buying an additional 139,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SATS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EchoStar news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

