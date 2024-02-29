Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 660 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,212 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 286,351 shares of company stock valued at $154,486,891. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.82.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $596.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $258.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $605.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

