Dark Forest Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,398 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 15.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $64,734.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,262.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $64,734.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,262.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,001 shares of company stock valued at $586,231. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.69. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $60.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $191.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

