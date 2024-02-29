Dark Forest Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visteon were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 51.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after buying an additional 834,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,169,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after buying an additional 210,114 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 729.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 235,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after buying an additional 207,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,004,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.45.

Visteon Trading Down 2.3 %

Visteon stock opened at $112.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.46. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $108.65 and a 12 month high of $171.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $10.92. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

