Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $474,000 Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Weis Markets during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 86.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 78.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 189.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Weis Markets Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $61.42 on Thursday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $86.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.34.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 35.32%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

