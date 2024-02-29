Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $490,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $4,431,000. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,463,845,000 after purchasing an additional 551,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $114.17 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.59.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

