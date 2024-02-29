Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $504,000 Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 293.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,688 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of CleanSpark worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in CleanSpark by 39.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,200,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 338,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CleanSpark by 32.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 124,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CleanSpark

In related news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $549,286.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,403.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $549,286.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,403.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $6,754,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,698,768 shares in the company, valued at $56,539,189.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 399,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,916,289. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CleanSpark Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.22.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

